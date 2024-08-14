Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 630,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.