PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.05

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.05 and last traded at $98.02, with a volume of 25941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.72.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORP. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,324,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,414.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

