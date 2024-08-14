Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Pinnacle Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of PPBN stock remained flat at $29.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

