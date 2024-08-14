Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ PNFPP opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
