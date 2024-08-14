Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWFG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

TWFG Price Performance

Insider Activity

TWFG stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. TWFG has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

About TWFG

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

