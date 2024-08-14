Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

