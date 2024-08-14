Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 0.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 6,730,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 40,028,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm's revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $97,800,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 147,435 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Plug Power by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

