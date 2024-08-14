Pollux Coin (POX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $188,203.78

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $10.97 million and $188,203.78 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,772,124 coins and its circulating supply is 39,814,071 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,772,123.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28158345 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $90,150.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

