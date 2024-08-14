Polymesh Price Reaches $0.21 (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Polymesh has a market cap of $110.38 million and $6.86 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,078,297,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,077,989,345.779542 with 871,483,481.343301 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.21615504 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $6,909,581.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

