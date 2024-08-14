Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $2.46 million and $243,699.46 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

