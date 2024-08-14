Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $114.51 and last traded at $114.39, with a volume of 12951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.79.

Specifically, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Post Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

