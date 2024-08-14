Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.99. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.28.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.58. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

