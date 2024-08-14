Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock worth $1,574,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

