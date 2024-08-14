Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) PT Raised to $22.00

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.

Power Solutions International Stock Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88. Power Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.36. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 360.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

