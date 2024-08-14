Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 228.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRAX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

PRAX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. 151,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,538. The company has a market cap of $885.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

