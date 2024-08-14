Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 528,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRLD traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, to $5.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 191,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

