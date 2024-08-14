Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 528,300 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prelude Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ PRLD traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.80.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prelude Therapeutics
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.