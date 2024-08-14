Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46), Zacks reports.
PRLD traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $6.80.
Separately, Barclays cut Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
