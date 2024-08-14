PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

PriceSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years. PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PriceSmart to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Report on PriceSmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $112,926.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,051 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PriceSmart

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.