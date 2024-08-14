Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.99

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 234858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 125.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 358,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 199,229 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 5,831.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 13.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 33.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

