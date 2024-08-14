Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,629,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,194,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,090. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.52. 120,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.63. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

