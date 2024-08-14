Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PGZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,852. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.