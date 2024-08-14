Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PGZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,852. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

