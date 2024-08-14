Profound Medical Corp. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PROF. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.38 on Monday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.08% and a negative net margin of 386.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $88,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 747,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 67,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

