ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 5% Higher

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 800,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 914,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACDC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $988.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,804,598.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,935,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

