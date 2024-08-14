Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Progressive stock opened at $222.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52-week low of $124.06 and a 52-week high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $527,962.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,807 shares of company stock worth $21,412,417 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 11.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

