Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 32,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,036,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Progyny’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 254,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.



Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

