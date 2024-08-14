Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 574,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

