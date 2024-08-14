Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 21,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,299. The company has a market cap of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.02. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

