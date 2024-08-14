Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Cut by Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Raymond James has a “Outperformer” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Royal Gold stock opened at $133.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.40. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $141.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

