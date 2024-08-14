Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Issued By William Blair

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SharkNinja in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SharkNinja’s FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $89.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 66.62.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.