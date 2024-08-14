Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

CVGI stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

