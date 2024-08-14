Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Raised by Analyst

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Allbirds by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $34,992.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 812,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

