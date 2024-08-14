Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Boosted by William Blair

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALLO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.