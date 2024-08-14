Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Decreased by Analyst

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AQST. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

