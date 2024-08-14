Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Increased by Analyst

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.88 in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVIR

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 672,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 211,428 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.