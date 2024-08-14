Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Decreased by Analyst

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for California Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,328,000 after buying an additional 165,629 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in California Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 470,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 130,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 250,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $11,820,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

