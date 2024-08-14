Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Clene Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Clene in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.26) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 6,890.50% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLNN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Clene from $7.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of CLNN opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

