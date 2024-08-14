Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Envista in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Envista from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Envista Price Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $16.99 on Monday. Envista has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 1,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes bought 24,532 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

