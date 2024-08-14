Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised by Analyst

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euroseas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $315.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Euroseas has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Euroseas by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Euroseas by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

