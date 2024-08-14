Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

GMAB opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after buying an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

