Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Reduced by Desjardins

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Announces Dividend
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
See Also
