Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Lowered by B. Riley

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NextNav in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $943.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 81,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,200 shares in the company, valued at $78,301,566. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,881,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,134,585. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 81,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,301,566. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,158 shares of company stock worth $59,309. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextNav by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 887,075 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

