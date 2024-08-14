Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Prime Medicine, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Prime Medicine in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRME. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

NYSE PRME opened at $4.29 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $514.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.21.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

