Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Boosted by B. Riley

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stellus Capital Investment in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stellus Capital Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

SCM stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $143,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

