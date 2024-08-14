Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. Cut by Ventum Cap Mkts (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sylogist in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYZ. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price target on Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.68.

Shares of SYZ opened at C$11.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.36. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$6.46 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The stock has a market cap of C$260.31 million, a PE ratio of 555.50 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

