Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TXO opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $788.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. TXO Partners has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bob R. Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bob R. Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in TXO Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

