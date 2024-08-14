Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Cut by Roth Capital

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

