Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for MannKind Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MannKind Stock Performance

MNKD opened at $5.07 on Monday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,677 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,391,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,034,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 115,390 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

