Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,064 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 402,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 352,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

