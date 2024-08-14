QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $165.01 and last traded at $165.66. Approximately 2,032,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,379,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

