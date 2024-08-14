Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.00. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

